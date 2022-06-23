FedEx (NYSE:FDX) shares rose in Thursday's extended session after the company offered better-than-expected guidance despite overhangs in terms of inflation and general cyclical concerns.

The Memphis-based transportation company reported adjusted EPS of $6.87 alongside $24.4B in sales. Analysts had anticipated $6.86 in earnings per share and $24.56B in revenue for the quarter. FedEx Freight operating margin was noted as a bright spot amid macro pressures, improving 570 basis points to 21.8% during the quarter as revenue per shipment rose 28%.

“Our fiscal 2022 financial performance was a result of our team's ability to adapt to a number of unexpected challenges and is a testament to the FedEx value proposition and the execution of our long-term strategy,” newly-minted CEO Raj Subramaniam said. “Our foundational investments have set the stage for a strong fiscal 2023.”

For the year ahead, management forecast diluted EPS to range between $22.45 and $24.45. That range comes well above the Wall Street consensus ahead of the report set at $22.40.

“Our continued emphasis on revenue quality drove significant improvement in our fourth quarter results,” CFO Michael C. Lenz said. “We expect further momentum in fiscal 2023 and beyond as we execute on our initiatives to drive increased profitability and returns.”

FedEx (FDX) shares rose over 3% in after hours trading on Thursday after the optimistic outlook was offered.

Elsewhere, the company also indicated its intention to repurchase $1.5B in stock over the next six months, adding to $2.2B bought back in fiscal 2022. Capital spending for the full year ahead is expected to reach $6.8B as management seeks to “improve efficiency, including fleet and facility modernization, and increased automation.” A further update on these plans is expected in the company’s earnings day to come on June 29.

