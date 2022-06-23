VistaGen Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.25 misses by $0.03, revenue of $1.11M misses by $0.21M

Jun. 23, 2022 4:22 PM ETVistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • VistaGen Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:VTGN): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.25 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.11M (+1.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.21M.
  • At March 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $68.1 million.
  • Completed last patient out milestone for PALISADE-1 Phase 3 clinical trial of PH94B in social anxiety disorder. Topline results for PALISADE-1 anticipated mid-2022.
  • PALISADE-2 on track for topline readout in late 2022.
  • Received FDA consensus that data from nonclinical and clinical studies of PH94B completed to date provide no signal of abuse potential.
