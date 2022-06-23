Fuel Tech bags contracts worth ~$3.6M for air pollution control

Jun. 23, 2022 4:22 PM ETFuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEKreceives multiple air pollution control (or APC) contracts from customers in Europe and the US with an aggregate value of ~$3.6M.
  • Also announced the commencement of operations of a new FUEL CHEM TIFI Targeted In-Furnace Injection system at a coal-fired unit in the western United States.
  • Work is expected to be completed by Q4 2022.
  •  If the program continues to be successful, FUEL TECH expects that this one new facility will generate full year 2022 revenues of $500,000 to $1M along with historic FUEL CHEM gross margins.
