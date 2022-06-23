Hippo Holdings jumps 5% as insurance provider joins Russell 3000 Index next week
Jun. 23, 2022 4:27 PM ETHippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stated Thursday it will be joining Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of index' annual reconstitution, effective market open on June 27, 2022.
- Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes.
- Stock is up 5% in after-hours trading.
- Seeking Alpha Quant Rating system gives a Strong Sell to HIPO, contrary to Wall Street's Buy.