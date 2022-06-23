CalAmp stock (NASDAQ:CAMP) has slipped 9.6% postmarket after it posted its first-quarter earnings, where the company missed top-line expectations as revenues continued to struggle amid supply problems.

Revenues fell by nearly 19% year-over-year, to $64.7M, and missed expectations. The company noted that software and subscription services revenue, though, grew by 13% to $40M and now makes up 61% of the total.

Telematics Products revenue fell both sequentially and year-over-year, attributed to customer conversions to recurring software subscription deals "and ongoing component shortages."

That also contributed to gross margins which dipped to 40%.

Operating loss swelled to $9.3M from a year-ago loss of $1.2M, and net loss widened to $12.2M from a prior-year loss of $1.9M.

The company's successfully converted more than a third of its eligible installed base to recurring contracts, says CEO Jeff Gardner.

"Although our revenue continues to be impacted by the supply chain constraints, including the China-related lockdowns during the quarter, we remain focused on accelerating customer transitions toward our goal of converting all eligible device customers to recurring contracts by the end of our fiscal year," he said.

That uncertain visibility has the company maintaining its no-guidance policy as well.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.