Banks pass Federal Reserve's stress test in event of severe recession

All 34 banks passed the Federal Reserve's stress test, indicating that they would have enough capital to allow them to continue lending to households and businesses during a severe recession.

All banks tests remained above the minimum capital requirements despite total projected losses of $612B.

Under stress, the aggregate common equity capital ratio—which provides a cushion against losses—is projected to decline by 2.7 percentage points to a minimum of 9.7 percent, which is still more than double the minimum requirement.

2022's hypothetical scenario included a severe global recession with substantial stress in commercial real estate and corporate debt markets. The unemployment rate rises by 5-3/4 percentage points to a peak of 10T and GDP declines commensurately. Asset prices decline sharply, with a nearly 40% decline in commercial real estate prices and a 55% decline in stock prices.

Total losses were largely driven by more than $450B in loan losses and $100B in trading and counterparty. Larger banks saw an increase of over $500B in losses compared with the 2021 test. The aggregate 2.7% decline in capital is slightly larger than the 2.4% decline from last year's test but is comparable to recent years.

Relevant tickers include: Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley, (MS), Wells Fargo (WFC), BNY Mellon (BK), American Express (AXP), State Street (STT), Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Source: Federal Reserve.

