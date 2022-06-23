MamaMancini names Adam L. Michaels as executive chief
Jun. 23, 2022 4:36 PM ETMamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (MMMB)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MamaMancini's (NASDAQ:MMMB) names respected food industry executive Adam L. Michaels as CEO and as member of the Board of Directors, effective September 6, 2022.
- At that time, Carl Wolf will retire from his position as CEO and will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
- Adam led Mondelez’s North American Insights & Analytics organization and was most recently responsible for M&A and Commercial for North American Ventures – a business unit comprised of high growth brands including Perfect Snacks, a refrigerated snacks brand, Hu, an ultra-simple multi-category lifestyle brand, and Tate’s Bake Shop, a premium cookie brand, among others.