LendingTree lowers Q2 earnings outlook on interest rate environment, inflation

Jun. 23, 2022 4:38 PM ETLendingTree, Inc. (TREE)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Financial services marketplace LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) lowered its Q2 earnings outlook on prevailing interest rate environment and inflation.
  • "The challenging interest rate environment that progressed through this quarter combined with annual inflation persistently running above 8% has presented additional challenges for many of our mortgage lending and insurance partners," CFO Trent Ziegler said.
  • The company's previous Q2 revenue guidance was in the range of $283-$293M, variable marketing margin guidance was in the range of $100-$106M and adjusted EBITDA guidance was in the range of $35-$40M.
  • Now, the company anticipates revenue to be in the range of $259-$264M (vs. consensus of $287.11M), variable marketing margin to be in the range of $88-$92M and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $26-$29M.
  • The annual guidance previously provided is under review, and the company is expected to announce a revised outlook with its Q2 results.
  • Shares were trading -13.76% post-market.
  • Source: Press Release
