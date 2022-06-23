LendingTree lowers Q2 earnings outlook on interest rate environment, inflation
Jun. 23, 2022 4:38 PM ETLendingTree, Inc. (TREE)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Financial services marketplace LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) lowered its Q2 earnings outlook on prevailing interest rate environment and inflation.
- "The challenging interest rate environment that progressed through this quarter combined with annual inflation persistently running above 8% has presented additional challenges for many of our mortgage lending and insurance partners," CFO Trent Ziegler said.
- The company's previous Q2 revenue guidance was in the range of $283-$293M, variable marketing margin guidance was in the range of $100-$106M and adjusted EBITDA guidance was in the range of $35-$40M.
- Now, the company anticipates revenue to be in the range of $259-$264M (vs. consensus of $287.11M), variable marketing margin to be in the range of $88-$92M and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $26-$29M.
- The annual guidance previously provided is under review, and the company is expected to announce a revised outlook with its Q2 results.
- Shares were trading -13.76% post-market.
- Source: Press Release