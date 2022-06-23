AZZ to sell 60% stake in infrastructure solutions unit to Fernweh for ~$228M

Jun. 23, 2022 4:45 PM ETAZZ Inc. (AZZ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) said Thursday it will contribute its infrastructure solutions unit to a joint venture - AIS Investment - and sell 60% stake in the JV to Fernweh Group at an implied enterprise value of AIS of $300M.
  • The stake sale is expected to result in proceeds of ~$228M to AZZ.
  • The valuation represents ~8.1x AIS' last 12 months adj. EBITDA of ~$37M.
  • The AIS JV will be led by a board with 3 representatives from Fernweh and 2 from AZZ.
  • Fernweh will own 60% of the JV and AZZ will own 40%.
  • The deal is expected to close before 2022-end.
  • AIS provides specialized products and solutions to support industrial and electrical applications.
  • In conjunction with divesting majority stake in AIS, AZZ is required to measure AIS at the lower of its carrying amount or fair value less costs to sell.
  • AZZ expects to complete this assessment in Q2 2023.
  • The result of the assessment will be recorded under discontinued operations in AZZ's financial statements.
  • AZZ's continued investment in AIS will be deconsolidated from its financial statements and accounted for under equity method of accounting.
