Recreational vehicle rental company RVnGO confidentially files for U.S. IPO
Jun. 23, 2022 4:58 PM ETBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- RVnGO, a recreational vehicle rental company based in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Thursday said it had confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO).
- The company said that the number of shares of its Class A common stock and the price range for the proposed IPO have yet to be determined.
- The IPO will move forward once the U.S. SEC completes its review process.
- RVnGO allows users to list and rent recreational vehicles through its online platform. The company was founded in 2015. According to its website, more than 9M recreational vehicles sit unused 95% of the year in the U.S.