BlackBerry Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.01, revenue of $168M beats by $8.22M

Jun. 23, 2022
  • BlackBerry press release (NYSE:BB): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $168M (-3.4% Y/Y) beats by $8.22M.
  • Total company non-GAAP gross margin was 63% and GAAP gross margin was 62%.
  • IoT revenue was $51 million, a 19% increase year-over-year, with gross margin of 84% and ARR of $94 million, while royalty revenue backlog increased by 14% year-over-year to approximately $560 million.
  • Cybersecurity revenue was $113 million, a 6% increase year-over-year, with gross margin of 53% and ARR of $334 million.
  • Software and Services revenue in total was $164 million, a 9% increase year-over-year.
  • Licensing and Other revenue was $4 million, with gross margin of 50%.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss was $27 million. GAAP operating loss was $177 million, mainly driven by a one-time litigation settlement of $165 million.
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments were $721 million.
  • Total net cash position was $356 million.
  • Outlook: BlackBerry will discuss its fiscal year 2023 and longer-term outlook in connection with the quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call.
  • Shares -1.47% AH.
