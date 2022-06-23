BlackBerry Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.01, revenue of $168M beats by $8.22M
Jun. 23, 2022 5:06 PM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor5 Comments
- BlackBerry press release (NYSE:BB): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $168M (-3.4% Y/Y) beats by $8.22M.
- Total company non-GAAP gross margin was 63% and GAAP gross margin was 62%.
- IoT revenue was $51 million, a 19% increase year-over-year, with gross margin of 84% and ARR of $94 million, while royalty revenue backlog increased by 14% year-over-year to approximately $560 million.
- Cybersecurity revenue was $113 million, a 6% increase year-over-year, with gross margin of 53% and ARR of $334 million.
- Software and Services revenue in total was $164 million, a 9% increase year-over-year.
- Licensing and Other revenue was $4 million, with gross margin of 50%.
- Non-GAAP operating loss was $27 million. GAAP operating loss was $177 million, mainly driven by a one-time litigation settlement of $165 million.
- Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments were $721 million.
- Total net cash position was $356 million.
- Outlook: BlackBerry will discuss its fiscal year 2023 and longer-term outlook in connection with the quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call.
- Shares -1.47% AH.