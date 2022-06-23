KKR posts Q2-to-date monetization activity of $950M
Jun. 23, 2022 5:18 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) has earned gross realized carried interest and realized investment income of more than $950M for the period from April 1, 2022 through June 23. About 75% of that amount is from gross realized carried interest and 25% from realized investment income.
- The amount is driven primarily by strategic and secondary sale transactions that have closed quarter to date, as well as dividend and interest income from KKR's balance sheet portfolio.
- Earlier this month, KKR closed its first Asia credit fund at $1.1B