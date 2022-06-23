Epsilon Energy appoints CEO, CFO

Jun. 23, 2022 5:25 PM ETEpsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

  • Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) appointed Jason Stabell CEO and Andrew Williamson CFO, effective Jul. 1.
  • Stabell will also join the board of directors.
  • Stabell most recently served as president and CEO of Merlon International, while Williamson was the corporate strategy manager for Petrosantander.
  • Current CEO Mike Raleigh will leave from the company and the board, effective Jun. 30.
  • Current CFO Lane Bond is set to retire, and will continue on a transitional consulting role from Jul. 1.
  • Shares were trading -1.28% post-market.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.