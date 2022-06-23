Epsilon Energy appoints CEO, CFO
Jun. 23, 2022 5:25 PM ETEpsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) appointed Jason Stabell CEO and Andrew Williamson CFO, effective Jul. 1.
- Stabell will also join the board of directors.
- Stabell most recently served as president and CEO of Merlon International, while Williamson was the corporate strategy manager for Petrosantander.
- Current CEO Mike Raleigh will leave from the company and the board, effective Jun. 30.
- Current CFO Lane Bond is set to retire, and will continue on a transitional consulting role from Jul. 1.
- Shares were trading -1.28% post-market.
- Source: Press Release