U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures all fell sharply on Thursday, capping a rough week of sharp declines as fund traders pulled back from sizable long positions in grains on worries about an economic downturn, according to Dow Jones.

CBOT corn (C_1:COM) for December delivery settled -5.5% to $6.55 1/2 per bushel, nearly $0.94 below last Friday's high and down more than 10% so far this week, and September wheat (W_1:COM) closed -4% to $9.49 1/4 per bushel, tumbling at one point to its lowest since May 1, placing the most-active corn and wheat contracts at their lowest close since late February, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent futures soaring.

Also, July soybeans (S_1:COM) ended -3.6% to $15.93 1/4 a bushel, 7% below the June 16 close at $17.095.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:CORN), (NYSEARCA:WEAT), (NYSEARCA:SOYB)

The recent weakness is due to "a combination of lack of any significant weather issues, general commodity liquidation over fears of slowing economies and that we are approaching the end of a month and a quarter," Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report told The Wall Street Journal.

Ag prices have been contained despite continued tight global supplies by "stymied investor risk appetite amid discussions of a humanitarian export corridor for Ukrainian food exports, downside global growth risks and hand-to-mouth consumer buying," J.P. Morgan analysts said.

In its weekly Grain Transportation Report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said grain shipments via rail, barge and oceangoing vessel are all down from the same time period last year.

Fertilizer producers Mosaic (MOS) and CF Industries (CF) closed -9.5% and -9%, respectively, and were the day's two worst performers on the S&P 500.