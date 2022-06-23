Bausch + Lomb appoints two nominees of Icahn Group to board

Jun. 23, 2022 5:44 PM ETBausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Holding a contact lens on finger tip

jjpoole/E+ via Getty Images

  • Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) on Thursday said it had appointed two nominees from Carl Icahn's Icahn Group to its board, effective immediately.
  • BLCO stock was marginally lower in aftermarket trading.
  • The nominees added to BLCO's board were Brett Icahn and Gary Hu, portfolio managers for Icahn Capital.
  • BLCO had entered into an amended and restated director appointment and nomination agreement with the Icahn Group.
  • BLCO was spun-off from Bausch Health (BHC) and had a strong market debut in May. However, since then, the stock has lost 13.8% from its IPO price of $18.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.