Bausch + Lomb appoints two nominees of Icahn Group to board
Jun. 23, 2022 5:44 PM ETBausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) on Thursday said it had appointed two nominees from Carl Icahn's Icahn Group to its board, effective immediately.
- BLCO stock was marginally lower in aftermarket trading.
- The nominees added to BLCO's board were Brett Icahn and Gary Hu, portfolio managers for Icahn Capital.
- BLCO had entered into an amended and restated director appointment and nomination agreement with the Icahn Group.
- BLCO was spun-off from Bausch Health (BHC) and had a strong market debut in May. However, since then, the stock has lost 13.8% from its IPO price of $18.