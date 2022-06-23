Bausch Health board chairman Joseph Papa resigns, co taps John Paulson as replacement
- Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) on Thursday said its chairman Joseph Papa had resigned from the board, effective immediately.
- BHC said it had appointed John Paulson to the board to replace Papa upon his resignation.
- Paulson currently serves as an independent director of BHC's spun-off unit Bausch + Lomb (BLCO). Paulson established investment management firm Paulson & Co in 1994, serving as its president and portfolio manager.
- Papa's decision to leave the board "was not due to any dispute or disagreement with the company, its management or the board on any matter relating to the company's operations, policies or practices," BHC said in its statement.
- BHC earlier in June suspended IPO plans for its aesthetic device unit Solta Medical.
- BHC stock closed +3% at $7.27.