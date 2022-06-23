Bipartisan legislation would allow cannabis companies to list on major stock exchanges
Jun. 23, 2022 7:08 PM ETTrulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF), CURLF, GTBIF, CRLBFCCHWF, MMNFF, ACRHF, AYRWF, VRNOF, JUSHFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- A bipartisan House bill would allow cannabis multi-state operators (MSOs) to list on major U.S. stock exchanges as well as allow U.S. financial institutions to provide MSOs capital.
- The Capital Lending and Investment for Marijuana Businesses Act (CLIMB), sponsored by Reps. Troy Carter (D-La.) and Guy Reschenthaler (R-Penn.), would "create a safe harbor for national securities exchanges to list the securities of issuers that are cannabis-related legitimate businesses."
- The legislation would also bar federal agencies from bringing civil or criminal actions against other government agencies -- such as the Small Business Administration -- as well as U.S. banks.
- "American cannabis companies are currently restricted from receiving traditional lending and financing, making it difficult to compete with larger, global competitors," Reschenthaler said in a news release. "The CLIMB Act will eliminate these barriers to entry, and provide state legal American cannabis companies, including small, minority, and veteran-owned businesses, with access to the financial tools necessary for success."
- Multi-state operators: Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF); Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF); Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).
- Earlier on Thursday, the SAFE Banking Act, which would also allow U.S. banks to do business with cannabis companies, was stripped from a large piece of legislation.