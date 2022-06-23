Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) skyrocketed 44% in after hours trading on a report that buyout firms were close to a deal to purchase the customer-support software company.

A deal with a group of private equity firms including Hellman & Friedman & Permira may be reached in the coming days, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar.

The potential deal comes after Zendesk shares plunged 14% on June 9 when the company said it would remain independent following a strategic review of its options. That decision appeared to put to rest talk of the company selling itself. In February, Zendesk (ZEN) rejected a private-equity offer to acquire the company for between $127 and $132 a share, which Bloomberg reported in February included Hellman & Friedman, Advent and Permira. At the time the WSJ and Reuters reported Zendesk had rejected an offer Thoma Bravo.

Last Tuesday the WSJ reported that Zendesk (ZEN) was reportedly holding talks to settle differences between the company and activist investor Jana Partners that could include the departure of Chief Executive Mikke Svane.

Zendesk (ZEN) said on June 9 that no actionable proposals were submitted during its sales process with the final bidders citing adverse market conditions and financing difficulties at the end of the process.

Dealreporter in May said that private-equity firms Permira, Hellman & Friedman, and Advent International were interested in Zendesk (ZEN), with Permira looking the most serious. At the time Zendesk was said to be holding out for a deal in the range of $140/share.

Jana has been pushing ZEN to add Jana board members or sell itself for months. Jana, which initially called for Zendesk to terminate its now cancelled purchase of SurveyMonkey parent Momentive (MNTV) back in late November, in February nominated four directors to ZEN's board.