A bankruptcy judge sent the former parent companies of Maxus Energy, YPF (NYSE:YPF) and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) (OTCQX:REPYY), to trial over creditor allegations that they stripped the now-defunct subsidiary of assets and should pay as much as $14B for its obligation to clean up New Jersey's Passaic River, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The judge declined to grant pre-trial judgment in litigation alleging YPF (YPF) and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) (OTCQX:REPYY) hollowed out Maxus to extract its value, while leaving its environmental debts unpaid when it filed for chapter 11 protection in 2016, according to the report; the companies have denied the allegations.

YPF (YPF) and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) (OTCQX:REPYY) could face damages for any environmental debts that went unpaid because of "their alleged and yet-to-be-proven inequitable conduct," according to the bankruptcy court ruling.

YPF (YPF) recently unveiled plans to drill two new wells in a northern section of Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale formation, in a move aimed at widening development of the play.