Defense and aerospace stocks could suffer further declines with the stage set for continued interest rate increases, Truist Securities said on Thursday in a research note.

"Despite what will likely be a compelling global defense spending backdrop our [discounted cash flow] analysis suggests that defense stocks could potentially fall by an additional 37% under a 200 basis points increase in rates," with defense's YTD outperformance making the group more vulnerable than commercial aerospace, Truist's Michael Ciarmoli wrote.

The Truist report said several names appear to be oversold, including Buy-rated Spirit AeroSystems (SPR), VSE Corp. (VSEC) and Triumph Group (TGI), as well as Hold-rated Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD).

But companies with high growth but elevated debt and weak cash flow remain vulnerable, including Buy-rated TransDigm (NYSE:TDG), Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR), Kratos Defense (KTOS), Heico (HEI) and RBC Bearings (ROLL) as well as Hold-rated Astronics (ATRO).

Earlier this week, Wells Fargo analysts rated Maxar (MAXR) as a Buy, but said Virgin Galactic's (SPCE) unsteady balance sheet and elevated valuation suggest significant downside still ahead.