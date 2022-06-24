Merck said to move forward with possible Seagen deal
- Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) is said to be moving forward with a possible deal with cancer-focused biotech company Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).
- Talks between the two companies are said to have picked up pace and the parties are scheduled to meet this week, according to a WSJ report. It wasn't known if Merck had submitted a formal offer for Seagen (SGEN). Other suitors have been looking at the company, though no offer has surfaced.
- The report comes after the WSJ originally said Friday that Merck (MRK) was said to be eyeing an acquisition of Seagen, though talks had been going on for a while and no transaction was imminent.
- The DJ report also comes after Seagen (SGEN) announced May 16 that Chairman and CEO Clay Siegall resigned amidst an alleged recent incident of domestic violence at his home. While the investigation continues, the board and Dr. Siegall agreed it is in the best interests of Seagen and its stakeholders for him to resign at this time.