Organigram reaches class action settlement, to pay $2.3M

Jun. 24, 2022 2:16 AM ETOrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), OGI:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Judges Or Auctioneer Gavel On The Dollar Cash Background, Top View, Close-Up. Concept For Corruption, Bankruptcy, Bail, Crime, Bribing, Fraud, Auction Bidding, Fines

Avosb/iStock via Getty Images

  • Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) said on Thursday that it has reached a proposed settlement in a previously disclosed class action related to medical cannabis that was voluntarily recalled in December 2016 and January 2017.
  • The Supreme Court of Nova Scotia approved notice of settlement will be sent to class members beginning on June 24, 2022.
  • As part the settlement, the company has agreed to pay an aggregate of $2.31M, which has been previously accrued in the company's financial statements for the prior fiscal year.
  • For the proposed settlement to become effective, it must be approved by the Court.
  • On August 31, 2022, the court will hold a hearing to consider whether to approve the settlement.
  • Read more on the company’s latest reported quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.