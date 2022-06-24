Organigram reaches class action settlement, to pay $2.3M
Jun. 24, 2022 2:16 AM ETOrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), OGI:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) said on Thursday that it has reached a proposed settlement in a previously disclosed class action related to medical cannabis that was voluntarily recalled in December 2016 and January 2017.
- The Supreme Court of Nova Scotia approved notice of settlement will be sent to class members beginning on June 24, 2022.
- As part the settlement, the company has agreed to pay an aggregate of $2.31M, which has been previously accrued in the company's financial statements for the prior fiscal year.
- For the proposed settlement to become effective, it must be approved by the Court.
- On August 31, 2022, the court will hold a hearing to consider whether to approve the settlement.
