Giga-tronics bags $660K order for high performance RADAR filter products

Jun. 24, 2022 3:12 AM ETGiga-tronics Incorporated (GIGA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Giga-tronics (OTCQB:GIGA) said on Friday that its high-performance RADAR filter division Microsource has received an initial $660K production order from a Fortune 500 Aerospace customer.
  • Microsource produces custom Yttrium-Iron-Garnet based microwave components designed specifically for the intended operational application of each customer, as well as low noise oscillators used on shipboard and land-based self-protection systems.
  • Giga-tronics will provide the customer with RADAR filters for fighter jets.
  • The initial order for 12 jets is the first installment of an expected follow-on order during the next 90 days.
  • The company expects to recognize some of the revenue from the initial contract within the current quarter.
  • Earlier this month, Giga-tronics bags $783K order for electronic warfare threat emulation system.
