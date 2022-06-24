Giga-tronics bags $660K order for high performance RADAR filter products
Jun. 24, 2022 3:12 AM ETGiga-tronics Incorporated (GIGA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Giga-tronics (OTCQB:GIGA) said on Friday that its high-performance RADAR filter division Microsource has received an initial $660K production order from a Fortune 500 Aerospace customer.
- Microsource produces custom Yttrium-Iron-Garnet based microwave components designed specifically for the intended operational application of each customer, as well as low noise oscillators used on shipboard and land-based self-protection systems.
- Giga-tronics will provide the customer with RADAR filters for fighter jets.
- The initial order for 12 jets is the first installment of an expected follow-on order during the next 90 days.
- The company expects to recognize some of the revenue from the initial contract within the current quarter.
