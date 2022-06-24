Stellantis expands relationship with Vulcan Energy through 10-year agreement
Jun. 24, 2022 3:36 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) said on Friday that it has expanded relationship with Vulcan Energy Resources with €50M (A$76M) equity investment in Vulcan.
- The Initial agreement extended to 10 years.
- The move enables Stellantis becoming second largest shareholder in decarbonized lithium company Vulcan.
- The equity investment will go towards Vulcan’s planned production expansion drilling in its producing Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field (URVBF).
- The automaker said investment will increase low-carbon production of lithium hydroxide needed for Stellantis’ European production of electric vehicles.
- As part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis aims to be the industry champion in climate change mitigation, becoming carbon net zero by 2038, with a 50% reduction by 2030.
- Earlier this month, Stellantis signs 10-year lithium supply deal with California's CTR.