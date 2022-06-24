Tech Data team up with Instructure to amplify the power of teaching in India
Jun. 24, 2022 3:46 AM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX Company (NYSE:SNX) said on Friday that it enters in partnership with Instructure to bring its learning solutions to India.
- Through the collaboration, Tech Data will focus on ensuring that Instructure partners in India will receive the highest levels of support and assistance on the ground.
- The new alliance reflects Instructure’s commitment to the channel, leveraging Tech Data’s extensive partner network and local expertise in the Indian subcontinent.
- A partnership with Instructure enables educational institutions and corporations to join forces with the fastest growing ed-tech platform in the world.