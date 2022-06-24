European markets snap two days of losses as investors assess recession prospects

London +0.86%.

Germany +0.49%. Germany June Ifo business climate index 92.3 vs 92.9 expected.

France +1.12%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 0.87% in early trade, with tech stocks adding to lead gains while retail stocks slid.

Spain Q1 final GDP +0.2% vs +0.3% q/q prelim.

UK May retail sales -0.5% vs -0.7% m/m expected.

Central banks last week made aggressive moves to rein in inflation, and investors are now hopeful that rising consumer prices will be brought under control as commodities prices pulled back sharply.

However, this aggressive policy tightening path has stoked fears of a recession, which U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress on Wednesday was a “possibility” as he reiterated that the central bank is “strongly committed” to bringing down inflation.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 3.08%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than two basis point to 1.42%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 2.30%.

European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.79%; CAC -0.06%; DAX +0.29% and EURO STOXX +0.76%.