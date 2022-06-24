China Online Education to spin off China mainland business to Dasheng Holding
Jun. 24, 2022 4:51 AM ETChina Online Education Group (COE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- China Online Education (NYSE:COE) has entered into share purchase agreement with Dasheng Holding (HK) Limited, an entity controlled by Mr. Jiajia Jack Huang, chairman of the board and CEO of the company.
- Pursuant to which Mr. Jiajia Jack Huang, through Dasheng will acquire all of the company's online English tutoring businesses in the China mainland, including all associated liabilities and assets for US$1.
- The China Mainland Business is conducted by the subsidiaries of and variable interest entities controlled by China Online Education (HK) limited ("COE HK"), which is in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.
- Per the terms, Dasheng will acquire all of the equity interests of COE HK from the company. Pursuant to the closure, Dasheng will grant a right to the company to purchase certain newly issued shares of up to 99% of the outstanding shares of the entities holding the China Mainland Business with an exercise price of $1.
- The Warrant is exercisable within five years from the closing.
- The closing is expected to take place on or around June 30, 2022.
- Upon closure of the deal, the company expects to shift from a negative net assets position to a positive net assets position.