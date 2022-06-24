GSK (NYSE:GSK) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) said on June 24 that their Beta-containing COVID-19 vaccine showed efficacy against Omicron in a late-stage study.

The companies reported data from stage 2 of a Phase 3 trial, dubbed VAT08, which evaluated an adjuvanted bivalent D614 and Beta (B.1.351) vaccine — the Beta-containing vaccine candidate — against placebo in more than 13K people 18 years and older.

GSK said that primary vaccination with the Beta-containing vaccine showed an efficacy of 64.7% against symptomatic COVID-19 and 72% efficacy in Omicron-confirmed symptomatic cases.

GSK added that in previously seropositive people, the vaccine showed an overall efficacy of 75.1% against symptomatic infection, and 93.2% in Omicron-confirmed symptomatic cases, according to the sequencing analysis performed to date.

"Today’s results reinforce the strong potential for the Beta antigen to confer broad protection against multiple strains that cause COVID-19. With the immunogenicity data from our Beta-booster vaccine, they support our belief that, in a largely seropositive world, a next-generation Beta booster vaccine could provide protection against variants like Omicron," said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president Vaccines, Sanofi.

Roger Connor, President of GSK Vaccines, said that the company was looking forward to discussions with regulatory authorities and aims to make the vaccine candidate available later this year.

Earlier this month, the companies reported data from two trials of its new next-generation COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate modeled on the Beta variant antigen and including GSK’s pandemic adjuvant. In one study, the vaccine was pitted against Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech's (BNTX) mRNA COVID booster vaccine.

GSK noted that throughout stage 1 and stage 2 of the VAT08 trial (~23K people in total), the vaccine showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

Under the partnership, Sanofi (SNY) provides its recombinant antigen and will be the marketing authorization holder, while GSK (GSK) contributes its pandemic adjuvant.