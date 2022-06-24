Barclays expands Britain's housing market reach through Kensington Mortgage acquisition

Jun. 24, 2022 5:43 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Barclays Center Brooklyn

Christopher Payne/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS) announced a deal to acquire Maidenhead, England based specialist lender Kensington Mortgage for $2.8B thereby extending its reach in Britain's housing market.
  • The acquisition will be financed from the British bank’s existing resources and is expected to reduce its CET1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, by about 12 basis points.
  • Transaction is expected to be completed late this year or early next.
  • Kensington is owned by Blackstone Inc. and Sixth Street.
  • Kensington originated ~£1.6B of mortgages in the year to Mar.31; ~70% of Kensington's mortgage book is owner-occupied, while 30% is buy-to-let while portfolio has an average loan-to-value of 77%.
  • Under the deal, Barclays Bank UK will also acquire a portfolio of UK mortgages -- expected to total ~£2B at the end of the year.
  • Shares trading ~1% higher premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.