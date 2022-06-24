Barclays expands Britain's housing market reach through Kensington Mortgage acquisition
Jun. 24, 2022 5:43 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Barclays (NYSE:BCS) announced a deal to acquire Maidenhead, England based specialist lender Kensington Mortgage for $2.8B thereby extending its reach in Britain's housing market.
- The acquisition will be financed from the British bank’s existing resources and is expected to reduce its CET1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, by about 12 basis points.
- Transaction is expected to be completed late this year or early next.
- Kensington is owned by Blackstone Inc. and Sixth Street.
- Kensington originated ~£1.6B of mortgages in the year to Mar.31; ~70% of Kensington's mortgage book is owner-occupied, while 30% is buy-to-let while portfolio has an average loan-to-value of 77%.
- Under the deal, Barclays Bank UK will also acquire a portfolio of UK mortgages -- expected to total ~£2B at the end of the year.
- Shares trading ~1% higher premarket.