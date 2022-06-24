Argenx neuromuscular disorder drug Vyvgart gets EMA panel nod for EU approval
Jun. 24, 2022 5:58 AM ETargenx SE (ARGX), ARGNFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of argenx's (NASDAQ:ARGX) efgartigimod as an add-on to standard therapy to treat adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody positive.
- The drug is approved as Vyvgart in the U.S.
- Myasthenia gravis is a disorder mainly characterized by muscle weakness and muscle fatigue that can make it difficult to chew, swallow, smile, stand or walk, among other things.
- The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (OTC:CHMP) positive opinion was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called ADAPT.
- The final decision will be made by the European Commission (EC), which generally follows the EMA's recommendation, within 60 days.
- In April 2022 the company reported data from a phase 3 three-year extension study called ADAPT+.