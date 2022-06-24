Shionogi faces delay in Japan for regulatory decision on COVID-19 pill

Jun. 24, 2022 6:51 AM ETShionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOF), SGIOYPFE, MRKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Covid-19 pharmacy in capsule for emergency use, Health care medical and outbreak of virus concept

I going to make a greatest artwork as I can, by my head, my hand and by my mind./iStock via Getty Images

  • Health experts advising the Japanese drug regulators postponed a decision on whether to endorse a COVID-19 pill developed by Shionogi & Co. (OTCPK:SGIOF) (OTCPK:SGIOY) and its South Korean partner, Il Dong Pharmaceutical Co.
  • The panel of experts concluded that additional “careful discussion” was required to decide on the treatment known as Xocova, Bloomberg reported quoting a statement from the Japanese health ministry.
  • Another meeting is scheduled for next month to make a decision, NHK reported without citing a source.
  • After a sharp decline, Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) shares closed higher in Tokyo on Friday after the company announced a share buyback worth ¥50B ($368.2M).
  • Xocova regimen consisting of a five-day course of seven pills is far more convenient than the oral COVID-19 therapies developed by Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK)/ Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, which require between 30 pills and 40 pills over the same period.
  • In April, London-based data analytics firm Airfinity projected that Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) could add as much as $2.5B in sales from its COVID-19 pill.
