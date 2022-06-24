CarMax GAAP EPS of $1.56 beats by $0.07, revenue of $9.3B beats by $150M
Jun. 24, 2022 6:55 AM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CarMax press release (NYSE:KMX): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.56 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $9.3B (+20.8% Y/Y) beats by $150M.
- The company sold 427,257 units through our combined retail and wholesale channels, down 5.5% versus the prior year first quarter.
- “For the past several years, our priorities and investments have focused on building a leading e-commerce platform that integrates buying and selling cars with our best-in-class store experience. All of our retail customers are now able to transact online on their own. We will now turn our efforts to further improving the experience for customers and associates by focusing on the seamlessness of our online and in-store offerings.” said Bill Nash, president and chief executive officer.