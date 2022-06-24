Japanese auto giants Toyota Motor Company (NYSE:TM) and Suzuki Motor (OTCPK:SZKMY) are looking to make inroads to India with new facilities for hybrid auto production in the country.

Per a joint press release, the two companies will kickstart production of a new SUV for sale in the subcontinent. The two companies will manufacture two powertrains for sale in the nation, a mild hybrid whereby the battery assists the combustion engine and a strong hybrid whereby the engine is entirely electrified. The former developed by Suzuki (OTCPK:SZKMY) and the latter by Toyota (TM) will both be supported by the Indian government’s "Make in India" initiative.

Additionally, India will be utilized as a base of production for export of autos to Africa.

"Today, the automotive industry is facing various challenges such as electrification and carbon neutrality,” Toyota President Akio Toyoda said. “By leveraging the respective strengths of Toyota and Suzuki to provide Indian customers with a variety of options, we hope to contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and realize a society where 'no-one is left behind' and 'everyone can move freely.'"

Read more on Toyota’s recent recall of EVs amid production problems.