Quotient GAAP EPS of -$1.23 beats by $0.03, revenue of $38.51M beats by $1.62M

Jun. 24, 2022 7:05 AM ETQuotient Limited (QTNT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Quotient press release (NASDAQ:QTNT): FY GAAP EPS of -$1.23 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $38.51M (-11.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.62M.

  • Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023:

  • The Company expects total sales in the current fiscal year will be in the range of $39 million to $42 million vs consensus of $40.25M compared to $38.5 million in FY 2022.
  • Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2023 are expected to be in the range of $5 million to $10 million.
  • The Company estimates that cash used for operations for fiscal year 2023 will be in the range of $6.5 million to $7.5 million per month (excluding debt service cost and capital expenditures).
