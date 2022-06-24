Emergent announces FDA acceptance of marketing application for anthrax vaccine
Jun. 24, 2022 7:06 AM ETEmergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) announced on Friday that the FDA accepted its Biologics License Application (BLA) for the investigational anthrax vaccine AV7909 with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date in April 2023 for review.
- AV7909 is the company's new anthrax vaccine candidate designed for prophylaxis following the exposure to the causative agent Bacillus anthracis bacterium in people aged 18 – 65 years when administered in combination with recommended antibacterial drugs.
- Emergent (EBS) developed AV7909 in partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a unit of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
- The rolling submission of BLA was completed in April based on data from a pivotal phase 3 clinical study which evaluated an intramuscularly-administered two-dose schedule in healthy adults.
