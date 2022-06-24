Takeda to absorb unit Nihon's business assets

Jun. 24, 2022

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) said on June 22 that it will succeed to the rights and obligations related to research, development and manufacturing businesses of Plasma-Derived Therapies and other businesses of its unit Nihon Pharmaceutical, excluding operations at its Osaka Plant.
  • Takeda is undertaking the restructuring via an absorption-type company split module which will be effective Oct. 1.
  • Takeda said the company and Nihon discussed the integration with the aim to form an organization which can provide patients with highly innovative medicines.
  • Takeda added that the company Split was being undertaken to strengthen the development and manufacturing businesses of Plasma-Derived Therapies at which Nihon excels within the Takeda Group.
  • Takeda noted that since it was an an absorption-type company split with the company's wholly-owned capital, there will be no allotment of new shares and no increase or decrease in its stated capital and no financial impact on consolidated earnings for the current fiscal.
