Twitter rises after giving Elon Musk access to real-time data following complaint: report

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares rose on Friday after Insider reported that it gave Elon Musk access to more data after his lawyers sent a letter to the company's board saying the initial batch of data was deemed insufficient.

The new batch of data, according to two people familiar with the data, includes real-time data and is seen as the "last hurdle" for Musk looking to find a plethora of spam accounts.

Twitter shares gained 1% to $39.07 in premarket trading on Friday, a wide difference from the $54.20 per share offer that Musk and Twitter's (TWTR) board of directors agreed to.

In May, Musk agreed to pay $54.20 per share in cash for Twitter (TWTR), of which $33.5B will come from him; $7.1B in financing, including $1B from Larry Ellison; and the rest in bank loans.

In the past, Musk has said that Twitter's (TWTR) claim that no more than 5% of its accounts are spam accounts is inaccurate, adding as recently as this week that fact is "probably not most people’s experience when using Twitter."

The 50-year-old Musk said this week that there were a few obstacles to overcome for him to complete his $44B acquisition of Twitter (TWTR), including the issue with fake accounts.

He also brought up the idea of debt financing to help pay for the transaction and whether shareholders would vote for the deal.

On Tuesday, Twitter's (TWTR) board of directors advised shareholders to approve the deal, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On Wednesday, Wedbush Securities said the acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) by Elon Musk is heading towards "some sort of finale," with a shareholders meeting on the matter likely held later this summer.