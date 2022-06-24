CarMax (NYSE:KMX) shares carried higher on Friday after exceeding analyst expectations for earnings.

The online auto retailer reported $1.56 in earnings per share for the first quarter alongside a 20.8% jump in revenue to $9.3B. Those figures came in 7 cents and $150M above the analyst consensus, respectively. Despite the beat on expectations, vehicle sales fell 5.5% as compared to the prior year to reach 427,257 units.

Declines in unit sales were led by an 11% slide in retail used auto sales, which management noted as a challenging segment. Nonetheless, gross profit per used vehicle increased $134 and total retail used vehicle revenues increased 13.9% versus 2021 due to an increase in the average retail selling price by about $6,300 per unit. Gross profit per wholesale unit was unchanged from the year prior, though unit sales increased 2.7% as the retailer rolled out an instant offer appraisal product.

“While the used vehicle market environment was challenging in the first quarter, we continued to make progress on the key strategic priorities that enable CarMax to grow profitable market share, now and into the future,” CEO Bill Nash said. “For the past several years, our priorities and investments have focused on building a leading e-commerce platform that integrates buying and selling cars with our best-in-class store experience.”

In terms of purchases, the company bought 362,280 vehicles from consumers and dealers, a 6.2% increase from the prior year. MaxOffer, the company’s digital appraisal product for dealers, was cited as a key growth driver, with purchases via the product up 183.4% from a small base in 2021.

Shares of CarMax (KMX) rose 1.7% in premarket trading.