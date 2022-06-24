Pebblebrook Hotel Trust acquires Newport Resort & Marina for $174M

Jun. 24, 2022 7:22 AM ETPebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEBacquired the AAA Four Diamond 257-room Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina in Newport, Rhode Island for $174M.
  • Pebblebrook funded the acquisition with cash on hand and proceeds from its senior unsecured revolving credit facility.
  • Gurney's Newport is an irreplaceable ten-acre waterside resort.
  • Based on the estimated May 2022 trailing-twelve-month performance, the hotel generated total revenue per available room of $401, hotel EBITDA of $13.6M and hotel net operating income after a 4% capital reserve, of $12.1M.
  • The acquisition of Gurney’s Newport brings the total number of properties in the company’s portfolio to 55, including 13 unique drive-to, independent lifestyle resorts.
