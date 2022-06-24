Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) said on Friday it appointed former Maxar Technologies CEO Howard Lance and ex-Blackboard Chairman and CEO Bill Ballhaus to its board as part of cooperation agreements with Jana Partners and Starboard Value.

Mercury (MRCY) said the new director appointments will temporarily expand the board to 11, but the board will return to nine directors following the 2022 annual meeting.

Activist investors Jana and Starboard previously pushed the company to put itself up for sale.