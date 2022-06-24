) shares to in line from outperform, slashing the price target to $6 from $18, noting the debt, due in 19 months and negative sentiment, are likely to weigh on shares over the next six to 12 months.

"We acknowledge we are late on making this call and don't love downgrading a stock trading at ~1x [2023] sales when the valuation would appear to be washed out. But we believe that until the funding Gap is resolved, shares could remain range bound," Levine wrote in a note to clients.

Levine added that any deal to restructure the debt, due on February 1, 2024, would be "highly dilutive" and there seems to be less optimism around a strategic alternative, hurting the stock's ability to find a floor.

"We believe EGHT restructures a longer dated convert to be more equity like (higher coupon/low conversion price), giving [management] the oxygen needed to get through the next 4-5 years," Levine ultimately concluded, adding that this option likely "mitigates any further downward pressure on the stock."