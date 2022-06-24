Acerus Pharmaceuticals increases loan facility to $37.94M

Jun. 24, 2022 7:38 AM ETAcerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ASPCF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:ASPCF) amends agreement with First Generation Capital, to increase its existing secured loan facility from $35.845 million to $37.945 million.
  • This increase was made available to the company by way of a single advance of $2.1 million on June 23, 2022 under a secured grid promissory note with First Generation.
  • The loan facility bears interest at a rate of 8% per annum and is repayable in full on December 31, 2024 but can be prepaid in full or in part without penalty.
  • The proceeds from the loan facility will be used for ongoing general working capital.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.