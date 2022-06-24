Acerus Pharmaceuticals increases loan facility to $37.94M
Jun. 24, 2022 7:38 AM ETAcerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ASPCF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:ASPCF) amends agreement with First Generation Capital, to increase its existing secured loan facility from $35.845 million to $37.945 million.
- This increase was made available to the company by way of a single advance of $2.1 million on June 23, 2022 under a secured grid promissory note with First Generation.
- The loan facility bears interest at a rate of 8% per annum and is repayable in full on December 31, 2024 but can be prepaid in full or in part without penalty.
- The proceeds from the loan facility will be used for ongoing general working capital.