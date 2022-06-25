U.S. supply-driven inflation surge spells trouble for Fed's soft landing wish

Supply-related factors including a tight labor market, production constraints and shipping delays triggered around a year after COVID-19 spooked the world in February 2020, have since played a large role in multi-decade high consumer price inflation that is spelling trouble for the Federal Reserve's mission to dull inflationary pressures while avoiding a recession.

Note that a deflationary shock, or an abrupt decline in prices, occurred for a brief period of time after the onset of the pandemic due to a decline in demand factors. It wasn't until March 2021 -- around the same time when the stimulative American Rescue Plan was enacted -- when inflation started to climb due to a brief increase in demand factors. Supply factors, though, started to emerge in April 2021 and remain elevated since then.

Nevertheless, the runup in recent inflation levels has been largely a supply issue. Specifically, supply factors explain about half of the inflation surge, while demand factors are responsible for about one-third, said Adam Hale Shapiro, a vice president in the Economic Research Department of the San Francisco Fed, in a recent research report, adding that the remainder resulted from unclear factors.

Overall, high inflation is made up of almost two-thirds of factors other than demand.

Shapiro's assessment is based on the impact of supply and demand factors on 12-month personal consumption expenditures ("PCE"), the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. Supply-driven inflation has accelerated more recently due to food and energy supply disruptions, as per the chart below.

As for the Federal Reserve, it's having a tough time to bring down inflationary pressures that are mostly driven by supply factors. The Fed's tools are aimed to temper demand, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said. "So the question whether we can execute a soft landing or not, it may actually depend on factors that we don't control," he said in a recent interview.

In other words, the Fed's ability to tighten financial conditions via rate hikes and balance sheet runoff -- as is the case now -- helps reduce demand. But it certainly doesn't have any tools to directly fix supply chain disruptions triggered by the pandemic as well as Russia's war in Ukraine. With persistently high inflation, the central bank is being pushed to pursue hawkish monetary policy. The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policymaking arm, has already lifted its policy rate by 175 basis points in the past year from ultra easy levels, and it started shrinking its nearly $9T balance sheet at the beginning of June.

