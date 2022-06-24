Morgan Stanley is moving away from its bearish rating on Altria shares after the stock’s sharp selloff in June.

The bank had initially shifted to a Sell-equivalent rating at the start of June, citing a crescendo of regulatory risks and adverse macroeconomic conditions. Since that point, a nearly 20% slide in shares and a ban on the sale of JUUL products in the US have vindicated that bearish tenor. Yet, these developments have ultimately balanced the risk/reward dynamics for the stock, a note sent to clients on Friday argued.

“We are moving [Altria] (NYSE:MO) to Equal-weight from Underweight following the stock's recent underperformance and believe that the shares are now appropriately discounting our cautious view,” the research note read. “We remain cautious on [Altria’s] (MO) fundamentals and long-term structural positioning, but given the stock's recent underperformance, with the shares down -21.4% in June to date…we believe the market is more appropriately pricing in our concerns.”

While the bank’s analysts trimmed their price target to $43 from $47 as regulatory issues persist, the team also indicated a significant opportunity for acceleration to a bull case of $52 while a bear case of $35 represents a more reasonable downside risk at present as compared to the outset of June.

Shares of the Virginia-based tobacco giant rose about 1% in Friday’s premarket trading.

Read more on the benefits of a JUUL ban for Altria's competitors.