Altria upgraded at Morgan Stanley after falling to ‘appropriate discount’
Morgan Stanley is moving away from its bearish rating on Altria shares after the stock’s sharp selloff in June.
The bank had initially shifted to a Sell-equivalent rating at the start of June, citing a crescendo of regulatory risks and adverse macroeconomic conditions. Since that point, a nearly 20% slide in shares and a ban on the sale of JUUL products in the US have vindicated that bearish tenor. Yet, these developments have ultimately balanced the risk/reward dynamics for the stock, a note sent to clients on Friday argued.
“We are moving [Altria] (NYSE:MO) to Equal-weight from Underweight following the stock's recent underperformance and believe that the shares are now appropriately discounting our cautious view,” the research note read. “We remain cautious on [Altria’s] (MO) fundamentals and long-term structural positioning, but given the stock's recent underperformance, with the shares down -21.4% in June to date…we believe the market is more appropriately pricing in our concerns.”
While the bank’s analysts trimmed their price target to $43 from $47 as regulatory issues persist, the team also indicated a significant opportunity for acceleration to a bull case of $52 while a bear case of $35 represents a more reasonable downside risk at present as compared to the outset of June.
Shares of the Virginia-based tobacco giant rose about 1% in Friday’s premarket trading.
