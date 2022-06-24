Becton, Dickinson upgraded at Wells Fargo citing defensive qualities
Jun. 24, 2022 7:49 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) are trading higher in the pre-market Friday on low volume after Wells Fargo upgraded the health equipment maker to Overweight from Equal Weight, calling the stock “one of the best defensive names in MedTech.”
- The analyst Larry Biegelsen notes that the company’s shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past four recessions indicating its products are being used in medical procedures that are less likely to be delayed.
- In addition, the firm raises sales and earnings per share forecasts for FY22 and FY23, citing strong fundamentals and the benefit of the recently announced Parata acquisition, respectively.
- “Given BDX’s pricing power and the less elective nature of its products, we see BDX as an excellent defensive name given the risk of a recession,” Biegelsen added, upgradeing the stock due to the company's ability to withstand macro pressures better than some of its peers.
