Eton Pharmaceuticals sells hospital products to Dr. Reddy’s for up to $50M
Jun. 24, 2022 7:53 AM ETDr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY), ETONBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) has announced the sale of its hospital products to Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA, a subsidiary of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY), for up to $50M.
- Pursuant to the deal, Dr Reddy's (RDY) took over Eton's rights and interests in Biorphen, Rezipres and Cysteine Hydrochloride products.
- Eton (ETON) received ~$5M at closing, and will receive additional payments of up to $45M, based on the achievement of certain event-based and sales-based milestones.
- The sale will enable the pharmaceutical company to focus resources on its core rare disease business. The firm will continue to sell its existing Biorphen ampule inventory until the end of 2022.
- Eton's royalty portfolio is now eligible to receive up to $70M in future milestone payments from six different products, plus royalties on sales from four products.