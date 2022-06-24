Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) oft-speculated mixed reality headset is "likely" to be announced in January 2023, according to an influential tech analyst.

In a blog post, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the offering from Apple (AAPL), along with the "vast potential demand" in China, will "favor the continued rapid growth of the headset sector."

Apple shares gained nearly 1% to $139.50 in premarket trading on Friday.

Kuo explained that although Apple (AAPL) has "repeatedly" talked about its interest in augmented reality, it's more likely that the tech giant supporting mixed reality with its headset could offer "an excellent immersive experience" and boost the demand for immersive gaming and multimedia content.

The analyst also pointed out that the headset is likely to be the "most complicated" product Apple (AAPL) has ever designed, indicating that many existing Apple (AAPL) suppliers are working on the headset.

As such, the stock prices of both Apple (AAPL) and its suppliers should be "re-rated" over the next two or three years, aiding investors.

In a recent interview with a Chinese news outlet, Apple (AAPL) Chief Executive Tim Cook told consumers to "stay tuned" when asked what the tech giant has for the augmented reality space.

"I am incredibly excited about AR as you might know," Cook told China Daily. "And the critical thing to any technology, including AR, is putting humanity at the center of it and that is what we focus on every day."

Cook added that Apple (AAPL) has more than 14,000 apps running on ARKit, the company's augmented reality API and he is excited about the AR-focused opportunities, concluding that customers should "sort of stay tuned and you'll see what we have to offer."

Kuo also noted that ​investment cuts from Meta Platforms (META) will help other headset makers.

The analyst explained that while he considers Apple (AAPL) to be a "game-changer for the headset industry," other companies, such as Sony (SONY), Microsoft (MSFT), Valve, Pico and HTC, are also worthy of attention for their headsets.

