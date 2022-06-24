Sempra (NYSE:SRE) said on Friday its San Diego Gas & Electric unit received approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to build four microgrids equipped with energy storage, which will help meet high energy demand, particularly in peak evening hours after solar power dissipates.

The small-scale grids, which can operate independent of or parallel to the larger regional grid, will add 39 MW of storage capacity at four company substations.

The four new projects, scheduled to be completed in summer 2023, are the latest of a series of energy storage investments by SDG&E, including the opening of Kearny Energy Storage, a 20 MW facility, in March 2022.

CPUC said last week it planned to fine SDG&E and other state utilities more than $22M total for the "poor execution" of power shutoffs aimed at preventing wildfires.