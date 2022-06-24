Biotech ETFs look to continue recent rally

Biotechnology exchange traded funds look to build upon their winning streak on Friday as investors observed a double-digit performance jump across a handful of popular funds over the past week.

Healthcare as a sector has been the best performing S&P segment of the market over the past week returning investors 6.4%, which has lent additional support to the biotech market.

One of the leaders in the space has been the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI), which is among the market’s largest biotech ETFs with $6.98B assets under management. In addition, the fund is attached with a 0.35% expense ratio and supports 136 holdings led by Twist Bioscience (TWST), Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT), and Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) weighted at 1.44%, 1.39%, and 1.33% respectively.

Furthermore, XBI intends to deliver the financial community access to large- and mid-cap stocks specific to a subsector of the health care market.

While XBI is one of the leading biotech funds, it’s not the only ETF tracking higher.

Also trending higher is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG), Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM), iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB), and the VanEck Biotech ETF (BBH).

One week price action: XBI +18.3%, ARKG +19.6%, GNOM +15.2%, IBB +11%, and BBH +10%.

Premarket price action: XBI +1.5%, ARKG +0.9%, GNOM +0.8%, IBB +1%, and BBH +0.8%.

See below a YTD chart of all five funds and how they fared against each other.