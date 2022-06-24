St. Louis Fed's James Bullard seeking to raise fed rate to 3.5% by year end

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said he wants to get the federal funds rate to 3.5% by the end of this year and he supports front-loading the central bank's tightening path to combat rising prices.

"You'd like to nip inflation in the bud before it gets entrenched in the economy," he said Friday at UBS event. "If all goes according to plan, the inflation rate will come down," Bullard added, admitting that many times things don't go to plan.

Recall that May's CPI showed inflation at 8.6% Y/Y and core CPI increased 6.0%.

"There are tremendous risks around that, but we'll take our best shot," he said. "We have to act forthrightly and aggressively to get inflation" heading down toward the Fed's 2% objective.

It's too early to talk about recession, as he sees no signs of imminent meaningful pullbacks by households and expects reopening effects to continue through 2022's Q4, he said.

On Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services that his commitment to fighting inflation is "unconditional."